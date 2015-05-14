Clark Co. Commissioners Open New Bridge on County Road 62-Photo and Video

On Thursday morning, the Clark County Commissioners held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new bridge on County Road 62 off Hwy. NN, near the home of Paul O'Day.

"We're so happy this day is finally here," said Paul O'Day. "We spent a lot of nights worrying if (the old bridge) would still be there in the morning. We want to thank the commissioners for getting this done. We are so grateful." The O'Days are the only residents served by the bridge.

The new bridge over the Fox River is 190 feet long, with a travel width of 24 feet, and stands about 24 feet above the river level, and replaces an old bridge that was unsafe. In 2014, a bid of $724,254 was awarded to Chester Bross Construction of Hannibal. The final cost was not available at the time this story was written, but it was an 80/20 match, meaning federal and MoDOT funds paid for 80%, while Clark County will pay for 20%.