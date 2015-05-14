Clark Co. Commissioners Open New Bridge on County Road 62-Photo and Video

Clark Co. Commissioners Open New Bridge on County Road 62-Photo and Video
Ribbon Cutting--The new bridge on County Rd. 62 opened Thursday morning. Pictured are former Presiding Commissioner Ron Brewer, Western Commissioner Paul Brotherton, Barbara and Paul O'Day, Eastern Commissioner Henry Dienst, Presiding Commissoner Buddy Kattelmann, and representatives from MoDOT and Chester Bross Construction

Ribbon Cutting--The new bridge on County Rd. 62 opened Thursday morning. Pictured are former Presiding Commissioner Ron Brewer, Western Commissioner Paul Brotherton, Barbara and Paul O'Day, Eastern Commissioner Henry Dienst, Presiding Commissoner Buddy Kattelmann, and representatives from MoDOT and Chester Bross Construction

On Thursday morning, the Clark County Commissioners held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new bridge on County Road 62 off Hwy. NN, near the home of Paul O'Day.

"We're so happy this day is finally here," said Paul O'Day. "We spent a lot of nights worrying if (the old bridge) would still be there in the morning. We want to thank the commissioners for getting this done. We are so grateful." The O'Days are the only residents served by the bridge.

The new bridge over the Fox River is 190 feet long, with a travel width of 24 feet, and stands about 24 feet above the river level, and replaces an old bridge that was unsafe. In 2014, a bid of $724,254 was awarded to Chester Bross Construction of Hannibal. The final cost was not available at the time this story was written, but it was an 80/20 match, meaning federal and MoDOT funds paid for 80%, while Clark County will pay for 20%.

Mike Scott
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

Mobile Device Users: Scroll down for more recent stories.

About Mike Scott

Publisher of The Media, The Edina Sentinel and Nemonews.net Dedicated to community newspapers, and watching and reporting on local government and how local government spends YOUR tax dollars. If we don't, who will?

Advertisement

Most Recent Posts

© 2015, nemonews.net