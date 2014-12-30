Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Reduced Travel in Missouri
- January 4, 2017
Motorists advised to avoid travel or use extreme caution Thursday morning JEFFERSON CITY – Motorists should avoid travel if possible in Missouri late Wednesday night and Thursday due to incoming accumulating snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Travel on Missouri’s roads should be restricted to necessary trips only especially Thursday morning. Morning rush hour commutes willRead more