PSC to Hold a Local Public Hearing in Kirksville in Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Case
- January 29, 2017
JEFFERSON CITY—The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a local public hearing in Kirksville on January 30, 2017, in an electric rate case filed by Ameren Missouri. The local public hearing schedule appears below. January 30—Kirksville. Truman State University, Student Union Activities Room, 901 S. Franklin. The hearing starts at 6:00 p.m., beginning with a public information/question and answer sessionRead more